Main Street Holiday Strolls return to downtown

THREE RIVERS – For the second year in a row, festivities related to Christmas Around Town will continue until the Friday before Christmas through a series of “Main Street Holiday Strolls.”

These themed events feature Friday evening activities, refreshments, and business promotions meant to add to the friendly, festive environment of Downtown Three Rivers at the holidays. Hosted by the downtown merchants and the DDA/Main Street program, the events will run from 5 to 8 p.m., although entertainment and dining establishments like Rooster’s Wing Shack, Kelsey Block Brewing Company, and the Riviera Theatre will remain open later.

The series kicked off this past Friday evening with the Twelve Cocktails of Christmas Main Street stroll, in which 17 businesses on Main Street opened their doors to provide snacks, refreshments, special holiday drink samples, live music, and other activities to downtown shoppers and revelers.



