Mail thieves arrested on drug charges

Other charges expected

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — On Dec. 24 around 3:15 p.m., while on patrol, St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies came upon a vehicle parked on the side of Mill Pond Road near Fawn River Road.  Deputies discovered a 23-year-old woman to be actively burning mail.
Upon making contact with her and her 24-year-old husband, they were both found to be possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and a concealed weapon.  Upon a search of the vehicle, a large amount of mail was discovered, which is now being investigated as being stolen from numerous jurisdictions.
