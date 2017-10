Hoppin Elementary School

students received a pizza lunch

with the school’s principal David

Soderquist after their hard work

during the Hoppin Hustle, a

fundraiser to raise money toward the

school’s Parent Teacher Organization

(PTO) budget. This year’s goal was to

reach $14,000 in order to help fund

the students’ field trips and other

events. Students who raised $50 or

more were rewarded lunch with Mr.

Soderquist.