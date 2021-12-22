Lt. Gov. visits downtown TR to promote small business legislation, programs

THREE RIVERS — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist got the grand tour of downtown Three Rivers Monday, visiting local businesses to highlight the state’s small business programs and promote new funding for businesses big and small in the state.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that created a $1 billion economic development fund called the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund in an effort to help the state compete for what the governor called in a release “billions of dollars” in investment, as well as signed legislation to create a $500 million fund to help support small businesses, make the economy “more adaptable to the rapid pace of technological change,” and help create or retain jobs.

Around $409 million would be allocated to support small businesses such as restaurants, gyms and other businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The critical economic development fund we have set up will pay massive dividends as we continue staying focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for families. We also delivered resources directly to new and existing small businesses today, building on work we have been doing since March 2020 to ensure they can thrive,” Whitmer said in a release Monday.

To help promote the new legislation and to view the fruits of some of the state’s existing economic incentive programs, Gilchrist met with Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority officials and Mayor Tom Lowry to tour downtown and view some of the projects the city and DDA have completed or planned in recent years using state funding.

During his visit, led along by DDA Board Chair Andrew George, Gilchrist visited GG’s Cookies, which included a meeting with shop staff and lunch catered by Hank’s Tavern on the River; took a tour of the Riviera Theatre to view the renovations made to the historic theatre in the past decade-plus; toured the East Alley, a project funded by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) money and crowdfunding; and visited the downtown Mural Mall, where a renovation project made possible by an MEDC vibrancy grant will be taking place in the next couple of years. Gilchrist also got a rundown of the local businesses in the downtown area, as well as potential new ones expected to come in in the future.

Gilchrist said it was “inspiring” to see the development that has taken place in Three Rivers in the last couple of years.

“It’s great to know that, thankfully, the MEDC has been a strong partner with the DDA and a number of the businesses here in this historic downtown,” Gilchrist said. “I love to come and see the fruits of that investment, and it also gives me more motivation to find more resources to put in communities like this.”

Gilchrist said the legislation passed Monday will be a boon to businesses big and small across the state.

“We want people to understand the state of Michigan is a great place for people with ideas and businesses to thrive. Whether you’re a new entrepreneur who’s from a town in Michigan like Three Rivers and wants to put their idea into the world, or you’re a giant multi-national business that wants to find a great place to invest in the future of your company, we want Michigan to be the place you choose,” Gilchrist said. “This package has a set of tools that will meet entrepreneurs and people with ideas and small business owners at every level.”

Gilchrist also mentioned the state’s proposed $2.1 billion “MI New Economy” plan, unveiled by Whitmer in September, which he said has three pillars to it to help bolster the state’s economy: Growing the workforce, supporting small businesses, and building strong communities. He said the economic development projects go hand-in-hand with the third pillar of the plan, and praised the investments Three Rivers has made downtown to that end.

“These kind of place-making investments that I’m seeing here in Three Rivers are things we want to do across the state,” Gilchrist said.

Both George and Three Rivers DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer said it was “exciting” to have Gilchrist in town today to view downtown’s progress in the last couple of years.

“I’m so proud of the work we’ve accomplished, and the Lieutenant Governor’s words of appreciation,” George said. “It’s exciting to know that even on the top levels of state government, they’re recognizing the changes and progress we’re making in downtown Three Rivers.”

“Place-making initiatives at the state are a big thing for them right now, I think it was cool for him to come down and see firsthand, the East Alley being our most recent completed place-making project, and the mural mall, which will be coming down the pipe soon with place-making dollars,” Meyer said.

Lowry said he believes the new legislation will help businesses not just in Three Rivers, but also the state.

“It’s wise to invest in our communities, and the state can be a leader in that sometimes,” Lowry said. “I applaud the people who cemented that.”

GG’s Cookies owner Regina Mains said she was “super-excited” to host Gilchrist in her store, and said she’d like to take advantage of the new small business programs signed Monday if possible.

“It would help us in a great way to have some help, since we’re so small; we haven’t been here a year and we opened in a pandemic,” Mains said. “Hopefully this time next year, we’ll still be here.”

