Lowry’s Books: The perfect spot for Reading Month

THREE RIVERS – March is known in America as National Reading Month, and Three Rivers’ local bookstore, Lowry’s Books and More, is one of the top destinations for buying books in St. Joseph County.

The store, which has been in the downtown Three Rivers area for 26 years, was started because of owner Tom Lowry’s love of books.

“I’d been working in the book business for 10 years, and I realized I really enjoyed it, so I wanted to open one,” Lowry said. “I was living out east in Annapolis at the time, and I felt it was time to come back to the Midwest. I enjoyed out east greatly, but the Midwest was home, so I came back here and opened one up.”

Along with selling new books, Lowry’s is the second-biggest used-book store in the state. It also has a small toy section, with educational and learning toys. Lowry said it’s “more of a traditional store,” because there are no electronics sold in the toy section.

With the boom of online book selling through sites such as Amazon, Lowry said his bookstore has something that online retailers and other big box stores don’t have: the human element of buying items.

“We have chosen carefully what we have, and we can often speak about it,” Lowry said. “Sometimes people appreciate a human being personally suggesting a book or toy for your child.”

