For love of the game

THREE RIVERS – Scott Hassinger is a man of many titles. He’s a father and a grandfather, a sports fan and a storyteller, but for the last 25 years Scott Hassinger and Three Rivers sports have practically been synonymous.

The longtime sports editor of the Three Rivers Commercial-News recently celebrated 25 years with the newspaper, a feat not easily done. Hassinger is a one-man sports section, trekking across St. Joseph County and oftentimes the state to encapsulate the trials and triumphs of local student athletes.

Hassinger’s fascination with sports writing began when he himself was a student athlete at Constantine High School. Hassinger said when he was a member of Constantine’s cross country, basketball, and tennis teams in the mid to late 1980s he began to appreciate the efforts of local sports writers.

“I always thought it was neat that they did articles about the sports at our school when I participated in cross country, basketball and tennis. I always thought it was neat to see our names in print. Shoot, I even remember the sports editor back then from the Commercial, John Burdick,” he said.

Hassinger graduated from Constantine High School in 1985, and attended Glen Oaks Community College until his graduation in 1988. While attending Glen Oaks, Hassinger interned at the Sturgis Journal for two years, and later worked at the Journal on a part-time basis while finishing his bachelor’s degree in communications at Western Michigan University, a degree he obtained in June of 1993.

On March 28, 1994, Hassinger became sports editor of the Commercial-News, replacing former sports editor Lewis Bagley, who let Hassinger know about the opening prior to leaving the post in early 1994.

“I was kind of fortunate because the transition into the full-time job was easier because I knew a lot of the area coaches,” Hassinger said. “It was a little challenging because I didn’t know the (Three Rivers) coaches as well as some of the other communities, but I would say the biggest challenge was just — I don’t know if it was a ‘big challenge’ but — just getting to know and building relationships with the hometown coaches. They were really great people, so that made it a lot easier.”

Hassinger’s initial foray into the world of editing preceded live tweeting and Facebook. He didn’t own a laptop and graphic designers weren’t yet a mainstay in newsrooms as they are today.

“My typical day was in at 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. finishing up stories and laying out my own pages on an old Macintosh,” he said. “Then at 4 p.m., depending on what season it was, you’d go back out to shoot photos and cover games. I also had office hours (at night); coaches would call me with results every night from 8 p.m. until about 11 p.m.”

Before the Commercial-News made the jump to digital photography, the newspaper developed its own film in a darkroom.

“We had our own person who would come in at 6 a.m. and develop photos (for that day’s paper). We had film that we would roll, once you got done with the roll you’d take it out and leave it for the darkroom person who would develop the pictures,” he said. “They would bring those up and we would shoot them back in the pressroom. So that was different, that was before Dirk (Milliman) went to digital.”

Eventually the paper did away with the darkroom and went digital, while also entering the age of pagination, a transition Hassinger welcomed.

“We used to paste our pages up on sheets. We laid our pages out on a piece of paper, then they took our pages back in the pressroom and they shot them onto plates,” he said. “Once we bought all the laptops and the desktop computers we started pagination. That was a welcomed transition. […] It was really nice when the people who laid the pages out took that over because I used to lay out my own pages, so when we eliminated that, that left more time to write articles.”

Hassinger has used that additional time wisely; creating a body of work that speaks for itself. Among the litany of articles Hassinger has written about postseason tournaments, state championship games, and hall of fame inductions, more than a few stand out. Hassinger said he’s covered a number of memorable sporting events throughout his career, although his dream interview didn’t happen on a field, court or course but in a bank.

“Three Rivers High School used to have these speaker programs. (And as part of that series) I got to speak to (former Michigan football coach) Bo Schembechler personally at the old bank next to the post office. I got a one-on-one interview with Bo for a half hour. That was probably my dream interview,” he said.

Hassinger also enjoyed covering former major league pitcher Matt Thornton who was born in Three Rivers and went to school in Centreville, where he starred for the Centreville High School baseball team. Thornton is the all-time American League leader in holds, and although he didn’t make any postseason appearances in 2013 due to injury, he won a World Series ring that year as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

“I had the privilege of covering him when he was in high school, college, and then of course he had a professional baseball career with the Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox, (Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, and San Diego Padres), and pitched in the All-Star game,” he said.

Hassinger said he’s enjoyed working with coaches and kids over the last 25 years, and he’s learned a great deal in the process, much of which had nothing to do with sports.

“If you have a passion for something, that you enjoy doing, it’s more important to find something you like to do versus doing something for money that you hate. Obviously we don’t do this for the money. I feel like I’m really contributing something to our community, I enjoy making a difference in the community through my work as sports editor,” Hassinger said.

“So do something you like, don’t worry about making $100,000 a year, do something you enjoy, and try not to take yourself too seriously. Life is about relationships and spending time with your family.”

