A look at the local impact of a partial government shutdown

As the partial government shutdown enters its third week, local Michigan communities may start to feel its effects.

According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump continues to stand by his demands of more than $5 billon for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. On Wednesday, the United States entered Day 19 of the shutdown.

In the meantime, home mortgage applications are seeing delays, the 2018 Farm Bill is at a standstill, TSA (Transportation Security Administration) officers are working without pay, breweries are unable to receive permit approvals, struggling widows continue their wait for death claims from Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service is taking steps to ensure taxpayers receive their annual refunds, and local food banks are bracing for the worst.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.