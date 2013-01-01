For longtime camp director, it was all about the kids

THREE RIVERS — It was all about the kids for Brice Emanuel, the director of YMCA Camp Eberhart in Three Rivers for 21 years before he moved to Virginia in 2013.

Emanuel, who had an influence on hundreds of thousands of young people locally, nationally, and internationally, passed away Wednesday, March 21. He was 65.

Under his leadership, the camp grew from a 10-week summer camp to a facility used year-round.

“He was so easy to work with,” said Andrews Elementary fourth-grade teacher Joyce Gyllstrom, whose students attended the outdoor education program. “He made the camp experience wonderful for the fourth-graders.”

Equestrian programs, leadership activities, and weekend retreats were among the items added on his watch.

Eric Mishke, who over 16 years at camp filled roles from camper to counselor-in-training head, recalled Emanuel’s kindness and his giving multiple chances to people.



