Longjohn announces run for Congress

PORTAGE — Dr. Matt Longjohn, a public health leader and the former National Health Officer for the YMCA, has announced his campaign to represent Michigan’s Sixth Congressional District.

Longjohn said he is running to challenge Congressman Fred Upton, who Longjohn says played a pivotal role in passing the House Republican health care bill that raises premiums for Michigan families.

“When I saw Congressman Upton tip the balance in the House to pass the disastrous Republican health care bill, I felt it was my duty to get into this race. As a doctor and someone with knowledge of how to improve our health care system, I know we can do better,” said Longjohn.

