Lockport Township Board discusses civility statement, DASAS donation request

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — On Monday, Aug. 14, the Lockport Township Board of Trustees decided to take no action on two agenda items after discussing a civility statement presented by the Three Rivers and Sturgis Chambers of Commerce, and a donation request from Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services.

Trustee Paul Bungart said the Board didn’t need to vote on the civility statement because the Board had previously signed a civility statement with the Michigan Township Association in the past.

“We’ve already done one thing so if we are not comfortable with doing it again, we don’t need to do it again,” Bungart said.

Supervisor Mark Major agreed and said he does not see a need to consider the statement.

“I do not know what it will solve, we are already civil,” Major said. “It’s not going to change what we do, it is already what we do.”

Another consideration, a donation request from DASAS, was also brought to the Board’s attention. DASAS recommended a donation of about $945 from the township.

According to Treasurer Mike Friesner, he said township boards are not allowed to give donations.

“I’ve talked to the supervisor of Constantine Township, who is also a lawyer, and he said that by law, the township can’t give donations,” Friesner said.

Trustee Theresa Gherna-Ankney suggested that DASAS should continue applying for grants and receiving help from hospitals before contacting the Board.

“When I worked at the hospital, we did have drives for them. They would give us a wish list a couple times a year,” Gherna-Ankney said.

“I remember when it was close to Christmas and they needed toiletries and a whole bunch of stuff to run this place. We were all able to bring something, or a couple things. It is not like they don’t get help.”

