Lockport to offer AED/CPR training

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — Last month, the Lockport Township Board purchased a new, light-up automated external defibrillator (AED). On Monday, Sept. 11, supervisor Mark Major continued a discussion from the last meeting about AED/CPR training specifically for those who spend time in the township hall.

“If you’re going to learn how to run the defibrillator, you should have a little CPR training as well,” Major said.

Certification will not be rewarded after the class/training session, as the training will only aim to teach the general public basic AED/CPR skills in case of an emergency at the hall.

“I don’t think people want to spend four hours here but if you change your mind and want to do that, we can try and make that work,” Major said.

Major said 10-15 people were interested in the training, including some township residents in the audience Monday night. A time and date for the training are still being discussed.

