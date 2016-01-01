Lockport considers pay raise for boards

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — The Lockport Township Board Monday, Jan. 9, decided to table the matter of pay for various township boards.

Trustee Paul Bungart said that the planning commission, with him abstaining, voted that they wanted a $10 per meeting raise. In 2016, they did not spend all the money they had in the budget on meetings, and it had been a while since they had a raise.

Clerk Tammy Babcock said that there were several township boards that all had the same rate of $60 per meeting and she didn’t want to see one rate be different. Meetings can last half an hour or three hours, so $60 was a good average.

“If we raise it on one, we have to raise it on all,” treasurer Mike Friesner said.

Bungart said he was in the middle.

“I agree if we do it for one group, we should do it to all,” he said. “It would get expensive in the long run.”

“We just came through an election and raised taxes for fire and ambulance,” Friesner said. “I don’t think we should be raising pay.”

