Lockport considers ambulance contract

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — The Lockport Township Board Monday, April 10 heard about the five-year contract being proposed by Three Rivers ambulance, and planned to revisit it at the next meeting prior to the June 30 expiration of the current contract.

The contract remains the same, except for an increase in price corresponding to the consumer price index for medical care, not to exceed three percent.

For Lockport Township this coming year, that would mean $14.42 per capita, or an increase just under $1,400.

Three Rivers fire chief Carl Holcomb said that over the last six months he had been meeting with city and township leaders at the Community Development Meeting, presenting data and trying to determine if what they were offering was what their customers wanted.

