Lockport board hears sports complex litigation update

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — Enforcement officer Doug Kuhlman reported to the Lockport Township board at its meeting Monday, June 12 about the ongoing case of the approximately 80 acres between N. Main Street and Buckhorn Road where the city of Three Rivers wants to put a sports complex. The question of whether or not the city can annex the land has gone before the state court of appeals and the state boundary commission.

Kuhlman said that after May 9 when the court of appeals ruled “profoundly in favor of Lockport Township” — namely that a water line running under the property provided a consistent beneficial use, and thus the land was not vacant and could not be annexed — the city had filed a motion for reconsideration of opinion. June 13 was the deadline for the township’s answer to this motion.

Kuhlman said that the court of appeals’ ruling was now case law, and any courts lower than the Supreme Court would have to go by this case law.

The city does have the opportunity to appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.