Lockport approves providing resident dump passes

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — The Lockport Township Board Monday, Jan. 9 approved providing township residents with two dump passes each. They are handed out upon request by township board members (who keep lists to ensure compliance with the two per household maximum, and to check that the requestor is a resident of the township) and turned in to the landfill, who then bills the township.

The dump passes cost the township $16 each and that rate will rise this year; while the township won’t know how much until it gets a bill, the increase was $2 last year. The township budgets $3,500 per year for the program.

“I think it’s a good thing we do — it gets lots of use,” Major said. “It keeps a lot of garbage off the side of the road.”

In other business, board members …

Please see Tuesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.