Local Vietnam combat veteran remembered

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP — “Play the Game” is the motto of the 1st Battalion (Mechanized), 50th Infantry, which served with distinction in Vietnam during the war that ended there more than 40 years ago.

One of the more intriguing mottos of a United States military unit, it stems from a line in a poem written in 1892 by British author Henry Newbolt that describes how a school boy and future soldier learns the virtues of selfless commitment to duty.

Marcellus Township resident Wilber D. Breseman, who died unexpectedly last July, embodied that spirit of service to the nation, his community and the world.

Life as a Grunt

From August 1968 to May 1969, he served in the 1st Platoon, B Company, with the 1/50th attached to the 173rd Brigade at Camp Radcliff in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, a rugged terrain featuring dense jungles and towering mountains.

During an interview with this writer two years ago, Breseman described his life as an infantry “grunt” in a hostile land fighting both seasoned North Vietnamese Army troops and Viet Cong guerrillas, two deadly foes united in their efforts to overthrow America’s ally, the Republic of South Vietnam. “People think that grunt is a derogatory term. It isn’t and I’m proud to have been one.”

He summarized his tour of duty in this way: “When a civilian asks me what it was like in Vietnam you can never really explain the things you went through, but you were extremely tired all the time. You got very little sleep and you were extremely scared,” he related. “It was almost like you were in an auto accident and you saw your life flash before you and your adrenaline is going and you are shaking. That’s about what it was like every day in Vietnam.”

The 1/50th was charged with protecting a particularly dangerous stretch of Highway 19, one of South Vietnam’s most critical supply routes, where enemy ambushes threatened U.S. convoys—hauling everything from napalm and ammo to beer and steaks—to strategically located landing zones and artillery bases on their way to Pleiku, site of a large U.S. air base.

“The mission to safeguard Highway 19 was no small task,” says Jim Sheppard, historian for the 1st Battalion 50th Infantry Association, of which Breseman was a life member. “The 4th Infantry Division was to our west to block communist forces attempts to divide South Vietnam at this crucial North-South midway point, and the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry secured the ground along the highway to insure resupply from the port city of Qui Nhon on the eastern coast.”

Breseman related that, in addition to his job helping protect bridges and convoys on Highway 19, he led missions into the field to find and destroy enemy troops infiltrating South Vietnam from Cambodia.

A typical mission would start by flying in a Huey helicopter and dropping off within artillery range of a forward base camp. Patrolling in the field humping an 80-pound rucksack for 20 to 30 days might entail scrambling up and down mountains in 110-degree heat or trail blazing with machetes through dense vegetation. “In the jungle you couldn’t see more than 10 feet in any direction. There were booby traps everywhere,” he said.

Every third night, Breseman and his men would set up an ambush hoping to surprise enemy troops. “A night ambush was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life. When you fire at night, with the first round you’re completely blind because you get the flash off the muzzle,” he recalled, stressing that this type of intense combat occurred at extremely close range.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

