Local vet elaborates on pet safety

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS – Keep pets safe in the unbearable cold by following the advice presented by a veterinarian from Crossroads Vet Clinic in Three Rivers.
Dr. Carol Holton said the dangerous wind chill could be “deadly for dogs, just like it is for people,” especially for puppies, older pet animals, and pets with short hair. They tend to be less tolerant in the freezing temperatures.
Similar to humans, animals can also be affected by frostbite, typically of the ears, nose, and toes. Although not common, Holton said animal owners should still prepare for the hazardous conditions.

