Local TSC hosts pet and animal celebration

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Tractor Supply Company celebrated pets, animals, and the people who care for them with their third annual Out Here with Animals celebration Saturday.

“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Three Rivers community,” Bruce Kohler, manager of the Three Rivers TSC, said in a press release. “Our team looks forward to this event every year.”

This is the third year TSC has put on the event in Three Rivers. This year’s event featured pet adoptions from the Animal Rescue Fund, dog agility and obedience demonstrations from K-9 Pals and the St. Joseph County 4-H program, information on animal safety from the Three Rivers Police Department and an instructor from TSC, and more. Food was provided by Weenie Kings.