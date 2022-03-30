Local Rotarians raising funds for Ukrainian relief efforts

THREE RIVERS — A local service organization is asking its members, as well as the Three Rivers community, to donate to a good cause to help those in need in Ukraine during the conflict in the region.

The Three Rivers Rotary Club recently began what they are calling “The Ukrainian Challenge,” which according to Club President Jeffrey Middleton is looking to raise $5,000 for Ukrainian Emergency Relief.

“They are in the middle of a war they did not ask for,” Middleton said at the Rotary’s meeting Thursday. “The need is real, and it’s looking us in the face.”

Donations are currently being accepted until April 15, and all donations will go to Rotary International’s International Emergency Relief Fund to send relief to the areas that need it most, as well as going to Rotary clubs on the ground in Ukraine and the countries Ukrainians are fleeing toward to help meet needs in those places.

Middleton said anyone can donate to the cause, not just Rotary members.

“If people from the community wish to donate, they can donate it to this fund,” Middleton said, adding the fund is “legitimate, secure, non-scam, and tax-deductible.”

The effort from the club to raise money for Ukraine, Middleton said, began soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, when member Ben Smith contacted Middleton to let him know another Three Rivers Rotarian, Phil Hoffine, had proposed up to $5,000 to donate to the fund and asked if the club could match it.

“I said that it was a great idea and we’ll talk about it,” Middleton said. “By the time I got to work on Monday, Rotary International was all over this.”

Of the $5,000 goal the club is trying to reach, Middleton said the club has put in $2,000 of its own money toward the effort. He said other Rotary clubs around the world are contributing to the effort as well, including other area Rotary clubs. There are 62 such clubs in Ukraine and nine in Kiev alone. Middleton said the money would be used in a number of different ways by the clubs in the area.

“The Rotary Clubs on the ground in the country, and in Poland and in Slovakia and in the other countries that are assisting, know what needs to be done and where the money is needed and where it can be most used,” Middleton said, mentioning that countries near Ukraine, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, have been taking in significant numbers of Ukrainian refugees.

Once the money is with the clubs in the area, Middleton said the money would be used for other necessities on a broader scale where they’re needed locally, similar to an organization like the Red Cross.

“They need the money to do things like eat, heat their homes, put gas in their car, have housing,” Middleton said. “We know it’s going to be well-spent and well-targeted to where it’s needed. I’m confident that our local club and the people here can make a fairly significant contribution to this effort.”

Those who wish to donate to the effort can make out a check to the Three Rivers Rotary Club with “Ukraine” in the memo line. Checks can be sent to P.O. Box 245, Three Rivers, MI 49093.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.