Local residents recall living through Detroit Riots 50 years ago

In the early morning hours of July 23, 1967, Detroit police raided an illegal drinking establishment — known then as a blind pig — operating above a print shop on the city’s Near West Side where some 80 African-Americans had gathered to celebrate the return of two servicemen from Vietnam.

While police — who had grossly underestimated the number of partygoers—anxiously waited for more vans to transport those arrested, angry bystanders in the street began heckling officers.

Someone hurled a brick at police and mayhem ensued. The crowd started smashing shop windows and looting along 12th Street — now called Rosa Parks Boulevard — then a thriving commercial district for black-owned businesses and nightlife hub.

The police, understaffed on a Sunday morning, were slow to respond. The mob, however, swelled and soon a full-blown riot was underway.

For five days, looters plundered and torched a huge swath of Detroit while snipers roamed rooftops. City and suburban firefighters along with those from nearby Windsor, Ontario, narrowly and heroically prevented a massive firestorm from engulfing Detroit similar to those that had consumed Dresden, Tokyo and other urban centers during World War II.

