Local residents participate in Women’s March

‘We loved every minute of it’
By: 
Elena Meadows, Managing Editor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Included in the Women’s March on Washington that happened Saturday, Jan. 21 were several participants from Three Rivers, among them Leilani Ruesink, her daughter-in-law Christie Ruesink and sixth-grade granddaughter Lilly Ruesink, who came with three friends.
They left Friday morning; at one of their first stops in Ohio, “there were pink hats everywhere,” Ruesink said. A group from northern Michigan was handing out pink hats, for which they were grateful as they did not have them yet.
On Saturday, the six took the metro into Washington D.C.
“I don’t know how they handled two such important events (the Inauguration and the Women’s March) two days apart,” Ruesink said.
