Local pastor honored for service at farewell party

THREE RIVERS — Ask the members of the congregation of the First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers what they enjoy about their pastor, Reverend Derl Keefer, the first things they’ll mention are his sermons and how much he cares for his congregation.

“He has very excellent sermons,” Barbara Black, who has been a member at the church since 1995, said. “He has a subject he stays with, and he uses anecdotes that relate to everyday life.”

“He’s very caring, and he cared about everybody,” Sara Davis, a member for eight years and the Staff Parish Relations Chair for the church, said.

The congregation showed that same caring and love back to Keefer with a farewell celebration Sunday, his last day at First United Methodist after two years as pastor. A cake with the words “Good Luck” written on it, as well as coffee and juice, were served at the celebration.

“These people have been so wonderful to us,” Keefer said. “They’ve been exciting to work with, and this [celebration] is just a culmination of the last two years.”

The soon-to-be 72-year-old Keefer, who in July will have been in the ministry for 55 years, said he’ll be leaving First United Methodist to take a position as pastor at Center Park United Methodist Church on Moorepark Road in Three Rivers. Keefer, earlier in his career, was an administrative assistant and associate pastor at Center Park.