Local optometrist to provide free InfantSEE assessments

THREE RIVERS — Dr. Adam Goff is one of 7,600 optometrists nationwide who are participating in InfantSEE®, a no-cost public health program developed to provide professional eye care for infants. Under this program, supported by former President Jimmy Carter, who serves as honorary national chair and spokesman, Dr. Goff and participating optometrists will provide a one-time, comprehensive eye assessment to infants in their first year of life, offering early detection of potential eye and vision problems at no cost regardless of income.

“I’m very proud to be involved in InfantSEE® to ensure healthy vision for our community’s infants,” said Dr. Goff. “I feel that this service allows an opportunity to improve the wellness care of children in our community.”

