Local officials react to bodycam video of arrest

THREE RIVERS — Local officials Thursday reacted to an article published in Thursday’s Commercial-News about the release of bodycam footage from an arrest in July obtained by the Commercial-News via Freedom of Information Act request.

On July 25, an arrest was made in Scidmore Park in response to a call about a man camping in the park. At Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, citizens asked the commission and TRPD to look into the arrest by Officer Matthew Britton of Mark Shelton, who was tased and kicked multiple times prior to his arrest. Shelton was taken to the emergency room at Three Rivers Health, and was later lodged at St. Joseph County Jail. He was arraigned sometime later on a $10,000 bond for resisting and obstructing.

Three Rivers Mayor Tom Lowry said he would not comment until after a review of the incident has been done by the Three Rivers Police Department. Lowry said he had seen the article, but not the bodycam video of the incident.