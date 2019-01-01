Local merchants to participate in annual Buy Nearby Weekend Oct. 4-6

THREE RIVERS — Local retail businesses will celebrate Buy Nearby Weekend on Oct. 4–6, 2019, offering special merchandise or sales and the chance for lucky shoppers to win a $100 gift card by posting a photo while shopping local with the #buynearbymi hashtag.

It’s all part of the Michigan Retailers Association’s (MRA) year-round Buy Nearby campaign that encourages shoppers to support their communities by spending their dollars locally.

“Michiganders send $18.5 billion annually to out-of-state retailers,” said Tricia Meyer, Executive Director of the Three Rivers/DDA Main Street program. “Keeping those sales in Michigan would give a big boost to our communities.” Other towns in St. Joseph County such as Centreville, Constantine, White Pigeon, Mendon and Colon will also be participating in the event.

Enter the Buy Nearby contest

Many stores will offer special promotions as a thank you to supportive customers. As an extra incentive to buy nearby, one shopper will win a $100 gift card. All you need to do is take a selfie shopping at a local store or a photo of your purchase during the weekend; post it to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #buynearbymi and you’re automatically entered. The winner will be chosen the following week in a random drawing. (Must be 18 or older to win; be sure your post is “public”).

Independent research found that the state economy would grow by more than $1.2 billion and nearly 10,600 new jobs would be created if residents switched just one in 10 purchases from an online seller to a Michigan retailer.

“Just a modest change in shopping habits can have a huge impact on Michigan’s economy,” said William J. Hallan, incoming President and CEO of MRA. “Our Buy Nearby campaign encourages people to be intentional about their purchasing patterns. Keep your money in the Mitten!”

With 116,000 stores, Michigan’s retail industry employs about 877,000 workers and pays $21.6 billion in wages each year. That’s the direct impact. Indirectly, retailers purchase goods and services, such as cleaning services, security staff, accountants and more. And their employees spend money as well.

Additional information about the Buy Nearby campaign is available at buynearbymi.com and facebook.com/BuyNearbyMI. You also can follow the campaign on Twitter @buynearbymi and on Instagram @mibuynearby.

The Michigan Retailers Association is the unified voice of Michigan’s retail industry, representing nearly 5,000 member businesses and their more than 15,000 stores and websites. Retail is responsible for more than 850,000 jobs in Michigan.