Local man researches Poe’s Corners quilts

WHITE PIGEON — Everett Johnson, who lives in White Pigeon, recognized a Poe’s Corners family quilt in “Michigan Quilts” which was published by MSU several years ago, and it sparked his interest in what happened to 29 other Poe’s Corners quilts.

In 1835, George Poe (1779-1851) emigrated from Ohio, and settled on land deeded to him by the U.S. government. Within two years he acquired 520 acres of land in Newberg Township. Many members of the Poe family settled in this vicinity, and it became known as Poe’s Corners.

The First Regular Baptist Church of Newberg in Jones, also known as Poe’s Church, was organized in 1841. A church was erected on the corner of Born Street and Patterson Hill Road in 1858.

In 1927, as a fundraiser for an addition to the church, the 30 members of the church's Poe's Corners Ladies' Aid Society decided to make Friendship Quilts. Each member made 30 quilt blocks with their signature embroidered on them, and each furnished the backing and filler for her own quilt. At weekly meetings the group assembled the quilts. Members donated 10-cents per square ($3 per quilt) to the building fund, and each one kept a finished quilt. Hand-pieced, striped, checked and print cottons were used