Local legislators voting update - September 2021

Sept. 1, Senate Bill 82, passed Senate 35-0 LaSata voted for the measure, which was the 2021-22 general government budget. The bill appropriates $50.706 billion for all non-education state spending, of which $10.378 billion is federal money, including unprecedented amounts enacted by Congress as part of epidemic stimulus and relief bills. LaSata also voted in favor of House Bill 4400, the education budget, which passed the Senate 35-2.

Sept. 29, Senate Bill 321, passed Senate 36-0 LaSata voted in favor of the legislation, which would add to teacher continuing education courses a requirement that they include “mental health first aid” training, and require the Department of Education in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services to "develop or adopt" a program for this. This would include "identifying potential risk factors and warning signs for mental illness, and strategies for helping an individual experiencing a mental health crisis".

