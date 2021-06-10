Local legislators voting update - September 2021
Wed, 10/06/2021 - 1:26pm Robert Tomlinson
Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in September 2021. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.
State Rep. Steve Carra
- Sept. 22, House Bill 4400, passed House 97-8
Carra voted against the bill, which was the state education budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The bill appropriates $19.218 billion for all state education spending. This includes $431.9 million for community colleges, $1.808 billion for the state's four-year colleges and universities, and $1.978 billion for K-12 public schools.
When the non-education spending authorized in Senate Bill 82 – which passed the House 99-6, with Carra voting against it – is added, the combined budgets propose spending a grand total of $68.9 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is $10.4 billion more than the state has ever spent prior to the pandemic. That includes $3.6 billion more in state spending, a 10.4 percent increase, and $6.7 billion more in federal spending, a 28.4 percent increase.
- Sept. 21, House Bill 5094, passed House 81-23
Carra voted against the legislation, which would revise a law that authorized a state crime victim's rights fund and permits using part of the money it collects to pay for a “statewide trauma system,” by continuing that allocation beyond a sunset date that has already been extended for a number of years, and revising details of that allocation.
- Sept. 30, Senate Bill 277, passed House 80-25
Carra voted for the measure, part of an election rules package by state Republicans, which claims to establish a process for removing dead voters from the eligible voter rolls in a timely manner. In the bill, the Secretary of State would have to make canceled voter registration information available to county clerks, who would have to update it on a monthly basis.
- Sept. 30, House Bill 4528, passed House 81-24
Carra voted against the legislation, which would mandate that the officially approved polling place "challengers" who are appointed by political parties and allowed to perform a limited and narrowly defined observer function must receive specific training on polling place processes and procedures, the powers, rights, and duties of election challengers, and more. Local clerks would also have to get training on this, under programs created by the Secretary of State. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed the bill Monday, saying in a statement while the issue warrants further consideration, it needs the “necessary funding to accomplish its purpose, but this bill does not include such funding.”
State Sen. Kim LaSata
- Sept. 1, Senate Bill 82, passed Senate 35-0
LaSata voted for the measure, which was the 2021-22 general government budget. The bill appropriates $50.706 billion for all non-education state spending, of which $10.378 billion is federal money, including unprecedented amounts enacted by Congress as part of epidemic stimulus and relief bills. LaSata also voted in favor of House Bill 4400, the education budget, which passed the Senate 35-2.
- Sept. 29, Senate Bill 321, passed Senate 36-0
LaSata voted in favor of the legislation, which would add to teacher continuing education courses a requirement that they include “mental health first aid” training, and require the Department of Education in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services to "develop or adopt" a program for this. This would include "identifying potential risk factors and warning signs for mental illness, and strategies for helping an individual experiencing a mental health crisis".
- Sept. 30, House Bills 4838, 4492, and 4837, all passed Senate 21-15
LaSata voted in favor of all three bills, which seek to ban election day internet connections to state poll books, revise allowable polling place locations and restrict outside groups’ access to the state’s qualified voter file. Whitmer vetoed all three bills Monday, saying HB 4838 addresses a “non-existent problem” because poll books are currently not connected to the internet on election day and until results in a precinct have been tabulated, saying HB 4492 would make it more difficult to locate polling locations in senior living facilities and large apartment complexes, and that HB 4837 incorrectly implies that third parties have access to the qualified voter file, which they do not. Whitmer said the bills attempted to either suppress voting in the state or perpetuate the Big Lie attempting to discredit the 2020 election.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton
- Sept. 23, H.R. 4350, passed House 316-113
Upton voted in favor of the legislation, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. The bill authorizes appropriations for fiscal year 2022 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes. The bill was part of the federal government’s overall budget process; the bill is an authorization bill, which directs how federal funds should or should not be used, but does not set overall spending limits.