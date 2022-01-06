Local legislators voting update - May 2022

Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in the month of May. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org. United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website. Details of U.S. House bills are courtesy of the Congressional Research Service.

State Rep. Steve Carra

May 5, House Bill 4077, passed House 60-43

Carra voted in favor of the legislation, which would prohibit state regulators from requiring unattended self-service gas stations to install measures to prevent public access, including locked dispensers, security fencing or other means. This bill would also add requirements for these stations, including requiring daily inspections by an owner or operator, emergency shut-off switches, surveillance cameras, fire extinguishers and more. The bill is currently in the Senate Energy and Technology Committee as of May 10.

May 10, Senate Bill 995, passed House 97-7

Carra voted in favor of the legislation, which would prohibit local governments from filing lawsuits related to claims defined in a legal settlement against certain drug producers called the "Janssen settlement" and one called the "National Prescription Opiate Litigation". The bill was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on May 19.

May 10, Senate Bill 993, passed House 95-9

Carra voted against the legislation, which would create a segregated state account (“fund”) to hold money extracted from pharmaceutical companies in government lawsuits related to their sales of opioid pain killers, and spend the money collected in a manner consistent with the “judgment, settlement, or compromise of claims” in lawsuits against prescription drug makers. The bill was signed by Whitmer on May 19.

May 19, House Bill 4568, passed House 69-34

Carra voted for the legislation, which would revise the state income tax law to authorize a $500 per household "inflation relief payment" plus an extra $100 per dependent, which would be given to households that filed a state income tax return for 2021. This House-passed bill is part of a larger Republican income tax cut proposal represented by the "S-1" version of this same bill passed by the state Senate on the same day, which the House is expected to approve with some amendments.