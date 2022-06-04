Local legislators voting update - March 2022

Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in the month of March. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org. United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website. Details of U.S. House bills are courtesy of the Congressional Research Service.

State Rep. Steve Carra

March 1, Senate Bill 768, passed House 62-42

Carra voted in favor of the bill, which would have cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1, 2022; authorize a $500 nonrefundable income tax credit for a taxpayers' dependents who are age 18 and under; and lower from age 67 to age 62 eligibility for certain income tax exemptions on retirement income. The bill was vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 18.

March 9, House Bill 5570, passed House 63-39

Carra voted in favor of the bill, which would have suspended collecting the state motor fuel tax levied on gasoline and diesel fuel purchases between April 1 and September 30, 2022. The current tax rate is 27.2 cents per gallon on both fuels, and revenue from it pays for state and local road repairs. The House Fiscal Agency projects this would reduce that revenue by $725 million in 2022, leaving an equivalent amount in motorists' pockets. The bill was vetoed by Whitmer on April 1.

March 10, House Bill 4876, passed House 55-46

Carra voted in favor of the bill, which would revise details of the requirements for a person applying to serve as an election inspector, which among other things requires disclosing political party affiliation. The bill is currently in the Senate Elections Committee as of March 15.

March 15, House Bill 5262, passed House 93-10

Carra voted against the bill, which would require health insurers to provide a nonopioid directive form to newly insured individuals upon enrollment. This is a form that indicates to prescribers and pharmacists that an individual must not be administered an opioid or offered a prescription for an opioid. The bill was signed by Whitmer on March 23.