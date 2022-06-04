Local legislators voting update - March 2022
Wed, 04/06/2022 - 9:58am Robert Tomlinson
Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in the month of March. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org. United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website. Details of U.S. House bills are courtesy of the Congressional Research Service.
State Rep. Steve Carra
- March 1, Senate Bill 768, passed House 62-42
Carra voted in favor of the bill, which would have cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1, 2022; authorize a $500 nonrefundable income tax credit for a taxpayers' dependents who are age 18 and under; and lower from age 67 to age 62 eligibility for certain income tax exemptions on retirement income. The bill was vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 18.
- March 9, House Bill 5570, passed House 63-39
Carra voted in favor of the bill, which would have suspended collecting the state motor fuel tax levied on gasoline and diesel fuel purchases between April 1 and September 30, 2022. The current tax rate is 27.2 cents per gallon on both fuels, and revenue from it pays for state and local road repairs. The House Fiscal Agency projects this would reduce that revenue by $725 million in 2022, leaving an equivalent amount in motorists' pockets. The bill was vetoed by Whitmer on April 1.
- March 10, House Bill 4876, passed House 55-46
Carra voted in favor of the bill, which would revise details of the requirements for a person applying to serve as an election inspector, which among other things requires disclosing political party affiliation. The bill is currently in the Senate Elections Committee as of March 15.
- March 15, House Bill 5262, passed House 93-10
Carra voted against the bill, which would require health insurers to provide a nonopioid directive form to newly insured individuals upon enrollment. This is a form that indicates to prescribers and pharmacists that an individual must not be administered an opioid or offered a prescription for an opioid. The bill was signed by Whitmer on March 23.
- March 24, Senate Bill 565, passed House 95-7
Carra voted against the bill, which would appropriate $4.709 billion to spend on water and wastewater infrastructure programs and grants. Of this $4.133 billion comes from federal stimulus and relief dollars, with the rest money collected by the state. The bill was signed by Whitmer on March 30.
State Sen. Kim LaSata
- March 3, Senate Bill 392, passed Senate 22-15
LaSata voted in favor of the bill, which would have cut the state’s business income tax rate from 6% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1 2022. The bill is currently in the House Tax Policy Committee as of March 3.
- March 9, Senate Bill 672, passed Senate 20-17
LaSata voted in favor of the bill, which would limit the data-breach liability of individuals, institutions and organizations that maintain or access personal information about others if they “established, maintained, and reasonably complied with a written cybersecurity program that contains administrative, technical, and physical safeguards” as described in the bill. The bill would establish as the “strong policy of this state” to “incentivize conformance to a recognized cybersecurity standard or framework”. The bill is currently in the House Financial Services Committee as of March 9.
- March 9, House Bill 5570, passed Senate 24-14
LaSata voted in favor of the bill, which would have suspended collecting the state motor fuel tax levied on gasoline and diesel fuel purchases between April 1 and September 30, 2022. The bill was vetoed by Whitmer on April 1.
- March 22, House Bill 4074, passed Senate 21-17
LaSata voted in favor of the bill, which would encourage public schools to offer a program of instruction on free enterprise and entrepreneurship for high school students. The bill, which passed 96-9 in the House, was signed by Whitmer on March 30.
- March 24, Senate Bill 565, passed Senate 34-3
LaSata voted against the bill, which would appropriate $4.709 billion to spend on water and wastewater infrastructure programs and grants. Of this $4.133 billion comes from federal stimulus and relief dollars, with the rest of the money collected by the state. The bill was signed by Whitmer on March 30.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton
- March 3, H.R. 3967, passed House 256-174
Upton voted in favor of the bill, titled the Honoring our PACT Act of 2021. The bill would address health care, presumption of service-connection, research, resources, and other matters related to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. The bill is currently awaiting action in the Senate.
- March 9, H.R. 6968, passed House 414-17
Upton voted in favor of the bill, which would prohibit the importation of energy products from Russia. It would also permanently authorize the President to impose visa- and property-blocking sanctions based on violations of human rights, and it revises the President's authority to impose these sanctions. The bill has not had action in the Senate.
- March 28, H.R. 1621, passed House 405-12
Upton voted in favor of the bill, which would prevent any court from considering a defendant’s acquitted behavior or charge at a sentencing, unless it’s to lessen that person’s sentence for a convicted charge. The bill is currently awaiting action in the Senate.
- March 31, H.R. 6833, passed House 232-193
Upton was one of 12 Republicans to vote in favor of the bill, which would limit cost-sharing for insulin under private health insurance and the Medicare prescription drug benefit. Specifically, the bill caps cost-sharing under private health insurance for a month's supply of selected insulin products at $35 or 25% of a plan's negotiated price (after any price concessions), whichever is less, beginning in 2023. The bill is awaiting action in the Senate.