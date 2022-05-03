Local legislators voting update - February 2022
Sat, 03/05/2022 - 3:01pm Robert Tomlinson
Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in the month of February. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.
State Rep. Steve Carra
- Feb. 1, House Bill 4953, passed House 94-11
Carra voted against the legislation, which would require the state education department to develop and provide to school districts an “informational packet” with certain information on postsecondary education, and opportunities for high school students to take some college courses. The bill is currently in the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee as of Feb. 8.
- Feb. 8, House Bill 5523, passed House 98-6
Carra voted against the legislation, which would appropriate $1.216 federal dollars on various medical and social welfare programs, with much but not all of the spending related to COVID epidemic responses and costs. Among other things the bill includes $10 million for planning related to a new state government public health and environmental science laboratory. The bill was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Feb. 16.
- Feb. 9, House Bill 5558 and 5559, both passed House 55-51
Carra voted in favor of both pieces of legislation, which prohibit knowingly performing research using organs, tissues, or cells taken from a dead embryo, fetus, or neonate obtained abortion, as well as establish sentencing guidelines for the crime proposed. This and related bills would also repeal an exception that allows this if the mother gives consent. The bills are currently in the Senate Health Policy and Human Services Committee as of Feb. 10.
- Feb. 16, Senate Bill 412, passed House 97-8
Carra voted against the legislation, which excludes AIDS drugs from a Medicaid prior authorization process for prescription drugs given to beneficiaries.
- Feb. 23, House Bill 5686, passed House 54-50
Carra voted in favor of the legislation, which would require that prior to their adoption any changes made by state officials to a “pupil accounting and auditing manual” must be sent to the chairpersons of the state House and Senate education policy committees. This document is used to set standards for the number of school days and hours provided by public school districts for purposes of determining whether a district meets the qualifications to get state school aid money. The bill would prohibit any changes to these rules from going into effect until the next school year. The bill is currently in the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee as of Feb. 24.
State Sen. Kim LaSata
- Feb. 9, Senate Bill 525, passed Senate 38-0
LaSata voted in favor of the legislation, which would change the election cycle for county executives in charter counties with a population of less than one million to coincide with presidential election years. The bill is in the House Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee as of Feb. 9.
- Feb. 15, Senate Bill 768, passed Senate 22-16
LaSata voted in favor of the bill, which would cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1, 2022; authorize a $600 nonrefundable tax credit for dependents age 18 and below; and reduce the corporate income tax from 6.0% to 3.9%. The bill would also increase the annual income tax deduction allowed for individuals age 67 and above from $20,000 to $30,000, and for couples from $40,000 to $60,000. The bill is currently in the House Tax Policy Committee as of Feb. 15.
- Feb. 23, Senate Bill 445, passed Senate 38-0
LaSata voted in favor of the bill, which would revise during the coronavirus pandemic an unemployment benefits requirement that a recipient be "available" for either part-time or full-time work. Under current law the requirement is to be available for full-time work.
- Feb. 23, House Bill 5090, passed Senate 37-1
LaSata voted in favor of the legislation, which would revise details of a 2020 law that lets three or more bars and restaurants serve alcohol in a shared "commons area" within a “social district,” by also allowing one of them to close off a section for their own patrons during a special event. The bill would also repeal a 2025 sunset on the law authorizing these "commons areas," and permit local governments to regulate their hours.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton
- Feb. 4, H.R. 4521, passed House 222-210
Upton voted against the legislation, dubbed the America COMPETES Act of 2022, which would direct the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to implement a National Engineering Biology Research and Development Initiative to advance societal well-being, national security, sustainability, and economic productivity and competitiveness. Among other activities, the initiative must include sustained support for research centers, individual investigators, technologies, and training. The initiative would also include outreach to primarily undergraduate and minority-serving institutions about initiative opportunities, and encourage the development of research collaborations between research-intensive universities and such institutions.
- Feb. 7, H.R. 4445, passed House 335-97
Upton voted for the legislation, dubbed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021. The legislation would invalidate arbitration agreements that preclude a party from filing a lawsuit in court involving sexual assault or sexual harassment, at the election of the party alleging such conduct.
- Feb. 8, H.R. 3076, passed House 342-92
Upton voted for the legislation, dubbed the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022. The legislation would require the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to establish the Postal Service Health Benefits Program within the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program under which OPM may contract with carriers to offer health benefits plans for USPS employees and retirees. It would also provide for coordinated enrollment of retirees under this program and Medicare, develop and maintain a publicly available dashboard to track service performance, as well as repeal the requirement that the USPS annually prepay future retirement health benefits.
- Feb. 9, H.R. 3485, passed House 227-206
Upton voted against the legislation, dubbed the Global Respect Act. The legislation would impose visa-blocking sanctions on foreign persons responsible for or complicit in violating the human rights of individuals due to actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex characteristics.