Local legislators voting update - February 2022

Feb. 1, House Bill 4953, passed House 94-11 Carra voted against the legislation, which would require the state education department to develop and provide to school districts an “informational packet” with certain information on postsecondary education, and opportunities for high school students to take some college courses. The bill is currently in the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee as of Feb. 8.

Feb. 8, House Bill 5523, passed House 98-6 Carra voted against the legislation, which would appropriate $1.216 federal dollars on various medical and social welfare programs, with much but not all of the spending related to COVID epidemic responses and costs. Among other things the bill includes $10 million for planning related to a new state government public health and environmental science laboratory. The bill was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Feb. 16.

Feb. 9, House Bill 5558 and 5559, both passed House 55-51 Carra voted in favor of both pieces of legislation, which prohibit knowingly performing research using organs, tissues, or cells taken from a dead embryo, fetus, or neonate obtained abortion, as well as establish sentencing guidelines for the crime proposed. This and related bills would also repeal an exception that allows this if the mother gives consent. The bills are currently in the Senate Health Policy and Human Services Committee as of Feb. 10.

