Local legislators voting update - February 2021
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 11:20am Robert Tomlinson
Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation from Feb. 5, 2021 to the end of the month. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.
State Rep. Steve Carra
- Feb. 18, House Bill 4018, passed House 107-0
Carra voted in favor of the bill, which provides a template or “place holder” for retroactive adjustments to the revenue and spending on food stamps and social welfare programs in the 2019-20 state budget. The bill contains only nominal amounts – about $200 – but may be amended at a later date to include substantive revisions. The bill is currently in the Michigan Senate’s Appropriations Committee.
- Feb. 24, House Bill 4015, passed House 102-7
Carra was one of seven to vote against the bill, which would authorize sanctions for offering faux-government services. The bill would add to the dozens of violations specified in a state consumer protection act a new one that applies to a private third party who offers “online services that are performed by a state agency, department, or division” without “conspicuously” indicating that the operation is not a government entity, and without disclosing the prices and terms. The bill is currently in the Michigan Senate’s Regulatory Reform Committee.
- Feb. 24, 2021 House Joint Resolution A, passed House 102-7
Carra was one of seven to vote against the resolution, which would place before voters in the next general election a Constitutional amendment to require that bills passed in a “lame duck” legislative session held after the election in an even year must get a two-thirds House and Senate majority vote to become law. To be placed on the ballot a House or Senate Joint Resolution proposing a constitutional amendment must get at least a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate. Approval by the governor is not required. The resolution is currently in the Michigan Senate’s Government Operations Committee.
- Feb. 25, House Bill 4247, passed House 109-0
Carra voted for the legislation, which would eliminate income and other caps on the tuition assistance benefits for certain survivors of Michigan police and fire fighters killed in the line of duty.
State Sen. Kim LaSata
- Feb. 11, Senate Bill 17, passed Senate 24-11
LaSata voted for the legislation, which revises a law that restricts government employees from holding more than one job with their government employer. The bill would extend to police officers and chiefs an exemption that lets fire fighters and chief also collect a separate Emergency Medical Technician check from a local government.
- Feb. 18, Senate Bill 46, passed Senate 20-15
LaSata voted for the legislation, which would exempt “broadband equipment” used by some internet providers from personal property taxes levied on business tools and equipment. The beneficiaries would be firms claiming to "resolve a lack of broadband service," which is undefined in the bill. For this reason the Senate Fiscal Agency is unable to estimate how much revenue the state and local governments may forego if the bill becomes law.
- Feb. 25, Senate Bill 114, passed Senate 20-15
LaSata voted for the legislation, which appropriates $672.7 million federal dollars and $55 million collected from state taxpayers for various coronavirus response activities, including $390.1 million more for vaccine distribution and virus tests, $282.5 million more for rental subsidies, and $55 million state dollars to give a $2.25 hourly raise to certain social welfare direct care workers through September. Multiple amendments to the legislation, including specifying details on how unexpended federal relief funds would be accounted for, requiring distributions to be allocated based on its share of total COVID-19 cases and stripping out a provision that would require vaccine recipients to get information on aborted fetal tissue or embryonic stem cells used in developing the treatment, failed 15-20.
- Feb. 25, Senate Bill 29, passed Senate 20-15
LaSata voted for the legislation, which appropriates an additional $1.246 billion for Michigan's public school system in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Of this $932 million is federal money and $313 million comes from state taxpayers. A total of $807 million would be allocated to school districts based on the number of children from lower income households they enroll. Another $90 million would go to K-8 summer school programs and $45.0 million for high school credit recovery programs, with smaller amounts for other purposes.
United States Rep. Fred Upton
- Feb. 24, H.R. 546, passed House 414-11
Upton voted for the legislation, dubbed the Effective Assistance of Counsel in the Digital Era Act, which prohibits the Department of Justice from monitoring the contents of a privileged electronic communication between an incarcerated person and his or her legal representative.
- Feb. 25, H.R. 5, passed House 224-206
Upton voted against the legislation, dubbed the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit, and the jury system. Specifically, the bill defines and includes sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity among the prohibited categories of discrimination or segregation.
- Feb. 27, H.R. 1319, passed House 219-212
Upton voted against the legislation, dubbed the American Rescue Plan Act, which would provide additional relief to Americans to address the continued impact of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses. Specifically, the bill would provide funding in many areas, including vaccinations, nutrition programs, schools, mental health, small business assistance and payments to state and local governments. It also includes provisions that provide a $1,400 stimulus check to Americans, raises the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, and extends unemployment benefits and related services.