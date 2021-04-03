Local legislators voting update - February 2021

Carra voted in favor of the bill, which provides a template or “place holder” for retroactive adjustments to the revenue and spending on food stamps and social welfare programs in the 2019-20 state budget. The bill contains only nominal amounts – about $200 – but may be amended at a later date to include substantive revisions. The bill is currently in the Michigan Senate’s Appropriations Committee.

Carra was one of seven to vote against the bill, which would authorize sanctions for offering faux-government services. The bill would add to the dozens of violations specified in a state consumer protection act a new one that applies to a private third party who offers “online services that are performed by a state agency, department, or division” without “conspicuously” indicating that the operation is not a government entity, and without disclosing the prices and terms. The bill is currently in the Michigan Senate’s Regulatory Reform Committee.

Feb. 24, 2021 House Joint Resolution A, passed House 102-7