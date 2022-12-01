Local legislators voting update - December 2021

Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in December 2021. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.

State Rep. Steve Carra

Dec. 2, House Bill 5190, passed House 57-43

Carra voted in favor of the legislation, which would revise state high school graduation requirements that require 2.0 credits in a language other than English by reducing this to 1.5 credits, and adding a .5 credit “financial literacy” requirement. The Michigan Department of Education would be required to develop "content expectations" for the personal finance course. The bill is currently in the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee as of Dec. 2.

Dec. 7, House Bill 4232, passed House 64-39

Carra voted in favor of the legislation, which would change a law that prohibits a person less than age 18 from selling or serving alcoholic drinks. The bill would lower the minimum age to 17. The bill is currently in the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee as of Dec. 8.

Dec. 9, Senate Bill 637, passed House 91-11

Carra voted against the legislation, which would authorize a state government “community crisis response grant program” that would give state grants to local governments related to 9-1-1 call response processes, with the amount in part determined by the extent they meets criteria determined by a social-welfare organization selected by the state health and welfare department. The intention would be for “calls to existing 9-1-1 dispatch centers and other existing crisis lines…are responded to by one or more community crisis responder clinicians or community crisis responder peers,” with “law enforcement for the purposes of stabilization, de-escalation, harm reduction, screening and assessment, and connection to mental health, substance use disorder, social, health, or other services and supports as needed.” The bill was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Dec. 23.