Local legislators voting update - August 2021
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 5:11pm Robert Tomlinson
Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in the month of August (as well as Sept. 1) in the state House, state Senate and the United States House of Representatives. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.
State Rep. Steve Carra
- Aug. 17, House Bills 4523 and 4524, both passed House 104-4
Carra was one of the four that voted against both pieces of legislation, which would create a separate state account to hold money appropriated for railroad crossing improvement grants to local governments, and require the Department of Transportation to “develop parameters for prioritizing the funding of grant applications for grade separation projects” from the state account. The bills are currently in the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as of Aug. 25.
- Aug. 17, House Bill 4719, passed House 100-8
Carra voted in favor of the legislation, which revises the processing of convicts following a “life without parole” murder conviction. The bill establishes that an individual convicted of a type of murder that requires a life-with-no-parole sentence must be turned over to the Department of Corrections for incarceration in a state prison immediately following conviction and pending sentencing, rather than left in a local jail at county expense while paperwork is processed. The bill is currently in the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee as of Aug. 25.
- Aug. 17, House Bill 4838, passed House 77-31
Carra voted in favor of the legislation, which prohibits the electronic poll book at each election precinct from being connected to the internet on election day until its votes have been tabulated. It would also prohibit connecting an electronic voting system to the internet until after the votes are counted, and then only to upload the results to the appropriate clerk. The bill is currently in the Senate Elections Committee as of Aug. 25.
- Aug. 17, House Bills 4219 and 4220, both passed House 92-16
Carra voted for both pieces of legislation, which would permit a first drunk driving conviction to be “expunged” or removed from an individual’s record and allow individuals with a first-time drunk driving offense to apply to have it expunged from their record. The vote was to concur with the Senate-passed version of the bill, and is awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature.
State Sen. Kim LaSata
- Aug. 31, Senate Bills 616 and 617, both passed Senate 36-0
LaSata voted in favor of both bills, which would make non-substantive clarifications to the text of a law that prescribes a .08 grams per 100 milliliters blood-alcohol-content (BAC) threshold for drunk driving offences. It is related to House Bill 4308, which eliminates a sunset for the .08 BAC threshold for drunk driving offenses.
- Aug. 31, Senate Bill 408, passed Senate 36-0
LaSata voted for the legislation, which would revise the procedure for seeking relief in the court of appeals from a circuit court judgment in a civil action based on a jury verdict due to claims that there is new evidence, or that the opposing party committed fraud, misrepresentation or other misconduct, or due to a mistake, surprise, inadvertence or excusable neglect, or another reason that justifies it.
- Sept. 1, House Bill 4061, passed Senate 20-16
LaSata voted for the legislation, which would prohibit officials including the governor from using an official “Integrated Public Alert Warning System” to transmit an announcement of a new law or change in government policy, and instead limit its use to emergencies involving immediate or imminent loss of life or property.
United States Rep. Fred Upton
- Aug. 24, H.R. 4, passed House 219-212
Upton voted against the legislation in the party-line vote, known as the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021, which would revise the criteria for determining which States and political subdivisions must obtain preclearance before changes to voting practices may take effect. Preclearance is the process of receiving preapproval from the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia before making legal changes that would affect voting rights. The bill also outlines factors courts must consider when hearing challenges to voting practices, such as the extent of any history of official voting discrimination in the state or political subdivision.