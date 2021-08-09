Local legislators voting update - August 2021

Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in the month of August (as well as Sept. 1) in the state House, state Senate and the United States House of Representatives. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.

State Rep. Steve Carra

Aug. 17, House Bills 4523 and 4524, both passed House 104-4

Carra was one of the four that voted against both pieces of legislation, which would create a separate state account to hold money appropriated for railroad crossing improvement grants to local governments, and require the Department of Transportation to “develop parameters for prioritizing the funding of grant applications for grade separation projects” from the state account. The bills are currently in the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as of Aug. 25.

Aug. 17, House Bill 4719, passed House 100-8

Carra voted in favor of the legislation, which revises the processing of convicts following a “life without parole” murder conviction. The bill establishes that an individual convicted of a type of murder that requires a life-with-no-parole sentence must be turned over to the Department of Corrections for incarceration in a state prison immediately following conviction and pending sentencing, rather than left in a local jail at county expense while paperwork is processed. The bill is currently in the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee as of Aug. 25.

Aug. 17, House Bill 4838, passed House 77-31

Carra voted in favor of the legislation, which prohibits the electronic poll book at each election precinct from being connected to the internet on election day until its votes have been tabulated. It would also prohibit connecting an electronic voting system to the internet until after the votes are counted, and then only to upload the results to the appropriate clerk. The bill is currently in the Senate Elections Committee as of Aug. 25.