Local legislators voting update

Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in the month of November. State Rep. Aaron Miller and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and United States Representative Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.

State Rep. Aaron Miller

• Nov. 5, House Bills 4980-4985, passed House 95-13 (4980), 102-6 (4981), 101-7 (4982), 102-6 (4983), 97-11 (4984), 98-10 (4985)

Miller voted against all six bills, which would expand who is eligible for criminal record expungement and automate part of the process.