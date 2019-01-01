Local legislators voting update

Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in the month of May. State Representative Aaron Miller and State Senator Kim LaSata’s voting record and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and United States Representative Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.

State Rep. Aaron Miller

• May 1, House Bill 4206, passed House 56-53

Miller voted in favor of schools not having to make up lost school days that were canceled during the extreme cold weather of Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2019. This particular bill concurred with the Senate-passed version of the bill, as amended by the House, which would give the bill immediate effect when signed. The bill was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on May 10.

• May 15, Senate Bill 106, passed House 100-9

Miller voted in favor of a ban on selling or giving minors electronic “vapor products,” “vapes,” or any device that delivers nicotine. The bill would also authorize imposing 16 hours of community service and a “health promotion and risk reduction assessment program” on a minor who possesses or tries to buy a nicotine vapor product, along with a $50 fine.

• May 24, Senate Bill 1, passed House 94-15

Miller voted in favor of a landmark auto insurance reform bill, which will no longer mandate that auto insurance policies include unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. Customers could still choose unlimited PIP coverage, or choose policies with PIP limits of $250,000, $500,000, and for individuals covered by Medicaid, $50,000. Seniors on Medicare and individuals covered by other health insurance with less than a $6,000 deductible could choose not to purchase any PIP coverage at all. The bill was signed by Whitmer on May 30.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.