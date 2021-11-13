Local legislators voting update – October 2021
Sat, 11/13/2021 - 3:00pm Robert Tomlinson
Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in October 2021. State Rep. Steve Carra and State Sen. Kim LaSata’s voting records and details of the legislation are courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and United States Rep. Fred Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.
State Rep. Steve Carra
- Oct. 6, Senate Bill 280, passed House 55-48
Carra voted for the legislation, which would require the board of state canvassers to complete the canvass of signatures collected on an initiated law petition within 100 days after it is filed with the Secretary of State. If canvassers declare there are enough valid signatures then the proposed law must be immediately forwarded to the legislature for consideration. Under the state constitution, unless the legislature enacts the law proposed by an initiative that gains the required number of signatures, it goes on the next general election ballot for a vote of the people. The bill was part of state Republicans’ “election integrity” package originated in the Michigan Senate.
- Oct. 14, House Bill 5267 and House Bill 4270, both passed House 94-13
Carra voted against both pieces of legislation, which gets rid of Michigan’s “tampon tax,” exempting feminine hygiene products from Michigan sales tax and use tax. The legislation was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Nov. 5.
- Oct. 19, House Bill 5405, passed House 55-48
Carra voted for the legislation, which would have authorized individual and business income tax credits equal to the amount a person contributes to a school choice scholarship granting organization authorized by Senate Bill 687, which passed the house on Oct. 27. The bill authorizes up to $500 million in annual credits, which would increase over time based on demand according to a specified formula. Credits exceeding a contributor’s annual tax liability would not be refunded but could be “carried forward” and used against up to five years of future state tax liability.
- Oct. 27, House Bills 4071 and 4072, passed House 101-3 (4071), 100-4 (4072)
Carra voted against both pieces of legislation, which would authorize enhanced penalties for a first offense of second, third, or fourth degree child abuse in a licensed child care facility or home if the victim is defined as a "vulnerable child" due to a developmental or other disability. HB 4071 authorizes the penalties, while HB 4072 establishes sentencing guidelines.
- Oct. 27, House Bill 4722, passed House 55-47
Carra voted for the legislation, which would allow local governments to restrict a person from doing Airbnb-type short term rentals on more than two properties within their jurisdiction, and to limit the total number of short term rentals to 30% of the local rental market.
State Sen. Kim LaSata
- Oct. 5, Senate Bill 258, passed Senate 34-0
LaSata voted for the legislation, which would require a newspaper in which government legal notices are published to also place these on a section of a website that can be accessed at no charge.
- Oct. 14, Senate Bill 579, passed Senate 35-0
LaSata voted for the legislation, which would require hospitals that treat many drug overdose case to provide, and taxpayers to pay for, “emergency-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs,” meaning anti-addiction treatments.
- Oct. 19, House Bill 4066, passed Senate 25-11
LaSata voted for the legislation, which preempt local governments from enacting any ordinance, rule, or tax relating to the transportation, possession, carrying, sale, transfer, purchase, gift, devise, licensing, registration, or use of a knife or knife making components that is more restrictive than state law. Also, to preempt local rules or ordinances relating to the manufacture of a knife that are more restrictive than those relating to the manufacture of any other commercial goods.
- Oct. 20, Senate Bill 637, passed Senate 36-0
LaSata voted for the legislation, which would authorize a state government “community crisis response grant program” that would give state grants to local governments related to 9-1-1 call response processes, with the amount in part determined by the extent they meets criteria determined by a social-welfare organization selected by the state health and welfare department. The intention would be for “calls to existing 9-1-1 dispatch centers and other existing crisis lines…are responded to by one or more community crisis responder clinicians or community crisis responder peers,” with “law enforcement for the purposes of stabilization, de-escalation, harm reduction, screening and assessment, and connection to mental health, substance use disorder, social, health, or other services and supports as needed.”
- Oct. 21, Senate Bill 627, passed Senate 34-1
LaSata voted in favor of the legislation, which she introduced back on Sept. 1, which would create a 10-member commission to oversee a survey and remonumentation of the Michigan-Indiana state line. This would be paid from an existing state account for the purpose that collects fees on recording deeds. If enacted this would be the eighth law in the past 20 years intended to perform this task.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton
- Oct. 20, H. Res. 730, passed House 229-202
Upton was one of nine Republicans who voted for the simple resolution, which found former Trump administration advisor Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the House’s January 6 Commission, which is investigating the insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
- Oct. 26, HR 2119, passed House 228-200
Upton was one of nine Republicans to vote for the legislation, dubbed the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act. The legislation would modify, expand, and reauthorize through fiscal year 2026 the Family Violence and Prevention Services program, which funds emergency shelters and supports related assistance for victims of domestic violence.