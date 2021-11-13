Oct. 6, Senate Bill 280, passed House 55-48

Carra voted for the legislation, which would require the board of state canvassers to complete the canvass of signatures collected on an initiated law petition within 100 days after it is filed with the Secretary of State. If canvassers declare there are enough valid signatures then the proposed law must be immediately forwarded to the legislature for consideration. Under the state constitution, unless the legislature enacts the law proposed by an initiative that gains the required number of signatures, it goes on the next general election ballot for a vote of the people. The bill was part of state Republicans’ “election integrity” package originated in the Michigan Senate.