Local legislators voting update

Here is how some of St. Joseph County’s state and national representatives voted on selected legislation in the month of April. Miller’s and LaSata’s voting record is courtesy of MichiganVotes.org, and Upton’s voting record is courtesy of his U.S. House website.

State Rep. Aaron Miller

•April 9, House Bill 4014, passed House 109-0.

Miller voted to approve legislation to make the legislature subject to open records law disclosure requirements, subject to a broad range of exceptions and exemptions proposed by this and other bills. The state Freedom of Information Act does not apply to the legislature or governor’s office, due to separation of powers issues, so the legislative packages establishes a separate appeals and costs regime for the legislature that is under the control of the legislature. This is part of a package comprised of House Bills 4007 to 4016 that would extend open records law requirement to the governor’s office in addition to the legislature.

•April 16, House Bill 4051, passed House 99-8.

Miller voted to approve legislation which would require the state to enter a contract with a third party entity to provide a mental health “hotline” where individuals could get information on social services related to mental illness.