Local leaders present 'State of the Area'

THREE RIVERS — Local leaders from a few communities gave updates on how things were going in their neck of the woods during an annual “State of the Area” address on April 19.

Hosted by the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce, the presentation focused on the happenings in Centreville, Three Rivers, Constantine and St. Joseph County, with local business leaders and members of the public in attendance.

Centreville Downtown Development Authority Program Manager Pattie Bender gave the first update, focused on Centreville. She said the village is currently renovating a building between Centreville’s police department and an old Historical Society building to be the new home of the village’s offices, with the current building the village offices are in now available for a new business to locate in. Infrastructure-wise, Bender said Nottawa Gas will be moving in to the village’s Industrial Park, with construction potentially getting underway within the next year.

Downtown, Bender said there is a new owner of the Centre Hub café, which will open up as a coffee shop with the potential of future expansion into a microbrewery, new storage units on the site of the former Village Market, and some people have shown interest in the space formerly occupied by Truckenmiller Hardware. Bender said the hardware store building appears to be in a bit of rough shape, but still structurally sound.

“The façade’s coming off the front, there’s crumbling on the back, but the building inspector went in there, and the building is sound on all three floors,” Bender said.

New playground equipment, including monkey bars and a climbing wall, was placed in Adams Park, Bender said, with Dean Street completely resurfaced, and mentioned the purchase of a new fire truck for the Centreville Fire Department thanks to Nottawa Township and Lockport Township. She then read a statement from Village President Brandy Eckert, who touched on a lot of the progress made in the village in the past year.

“Our little village has managed a great deal of accomplishments over the last year, and we have more to do in 22 and 23,” Eckert’s statement read.

Bender also touched on the Centreville DDA’s accomplishments, including getting signs for the 2020 state football champions, Habitat for Humanity moving into a new building, and plans for a 10-year re-write of their Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Plan.

Next, City Manager Joe Bippus delivered the State of the Area address for Three Rivers. The first major discussion point was on a potential $8 million reconstruction plan for the city’s wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), talking about how supply chain issues have impacted those plans.

“We’re hearing materials are six to nine months delayed before you get them, they cost more than we’re anticipating. That’s what we’re hearing from other plants and other operators, so we haven’t bid ours out yet, but we’re kind of concerned about that,” Bippus said, also mentioning the pre-orders of a new ambulance and police vehicle, something that was done due to the aforementioned supply chain issues.

Bippus said the city has recently expired debt on a renovation done 15-20 years ago, and is looking to re-apply for the state’s revolving loan fund to help fund the WWTP. In addition, he said the city is looking for a new WWTP director, as current director Doug Humbert is planning on retiring in the next few months.

In terms of ambulance service, Bippus talked about the recent challenges the area has had, with increased criticism of LifeCare in other municipalities, Sturgis starting their own ambulance service, Beacon Health bringing in transfer ambulance service to the area, and overall hiring and staffing issues with services, calling it a “transition phase” in the county. He said the issues in the city and the county as a whole with ambulance service has put “pressure” on municipalities with services already to assist with mutual aid.

Bippus said Three Rivers is in negotiations with Beacon Health to see if “there’s a better way for us to work together and not harm each other.” County-wide, himself, County Administrator Teresa Doehring and Sturgis City Manager Mike Hughes have floated a few ideas to solve the situation, including the possibility of a countywide millage or having services provided through Three Rivers and Sturgis.

“Those discussions are in the beginning stages,” Bippus said.

The lead pipe situation in the city was brought up next, mentioning the survey currently being done to find where lead service lines are and estimate how many there are in the city. Bippus also mentioned the city raising water rates because of the unfunded mandate to replace lead pipes in the state.

Housing was the next subject Bippus discussed, bringing up the latest rental housing projects going on at Garfield Court and the Meadowbrook Farms subdivisions with Allen-Edwin Homes, projects he said are needed in the city.

“We felt there was a need for that kind of [rental] housing, since we have a lot of engineers and white-collar employees that come to work in the area for these companies, and they have no place to live and everyone lives in Portage or somewhere else,” Bippus said, adding that they have sold some lots to Allen-Edwin to build new homes in other parts of the city.

Bippus said his goal is to try to improve housing stock in the city and that there is a need for housing in the city.

“We want to have nice, clean, safe neighborhoods. We want to have a good offering for people who want to come into the area and where they can stay,” Bippus said.

Finally, Bippus mentioned the new code enforcement officer and SafeBuilt building officials working out of the city office, a new Miracle Field project at the Armstrong Park Sports Complex, the Old Hospital demolition beginning in spring, and Jamie Clark purchasing the Whitehouse Building to turn into a downtown apartment complex.

Constantine Village Manager Mark Honeysett was next to talk about his village’s goings-on. He mentioned that taxable property value in the village has gone up by about $5 million between 2021-22 and 2022-23, with a “healthy” building climate in the village.

Marijuana was one of the main topics of discussion with Honeysett, mentioning the recent opening of Fawn River Cultivation Company and Prosper Cannabis on Industrial Drive. Because of how marijuana has been taking off in the village, with three shops in business at the moment, Honeysett jokingly referred to the village as the “Weed and Seed Capital.”

“We were the first one in St. Joseph County that had marijuana businesses, with others following now and doing well. Marijuana has been, pardon the expression, good for Constantine,” Honeysett said, mentioning there are a few repurposed buildings downtown for the purpose of recreational marijuana sales and that the village received $112,000 from the state recently for the two businesses operating last year.

He mentioned the progress on a new sewer treatment plant in the village, which he expects to be online by 2024, the appointment of a new police chief, and how the village has applied for a Michigan Department of Transportation grant to fix up Florence Road and Industrial Drive.

Honeysett then brought up the big challenges for the village, most notably the saga of getting a new fire station and the structural issues at the current one. While the village wants to use the old D&S Food Store site as the new station, the village is considering getting a rural development loan to help offset the potential $2-3.5 million project, as well as trying to qualify for more COVID-19 relief funds.

Finally, Doehring gave an update on the county’s activities, briefly mentioning the progress with juvenile court, the recent upgrades to county facilities, the Parks department, and other public safety updates.

The main topic of discussion for Doehring’s address was the $11.8 million the county has in American Rescue Plan funding, which she said the county is taking a “strategic and thoughtful” approach to spending. Currently, the county is budgeting $4 million for budget stabilization, another $4 million for courts building renovations, $2 million for capital improvements, and $1 million for external funding so far. She explained what would go into each item, with a community survey available to help determine what to use some of the money on for community projects.

“We put together a survey that the public can go and give us input on where they want to see that $1 million directed to, what their priorities are, so that we can use that to inform our decision,” Doehring said. “The goal is to make sure we have the biggest impact for those dollars.”

Lastly, Doehring brought up 911, and briefly mentioned a memorandum of agreement with Cass County to construct a new tower for the southwest portion of the county and southeast portion of Cass County, and area that has not often had good reception for radios.

