Local law enforcement’s response to 911 calls addressed at Fabius TWP meeting

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — St. Joseph County undersheriff Mark Lillywhite, Lt. James Coleman of the Michigan State Police, and director of 911 Dispatch Dennis Brandenburg fielded questions from the Fabius Township Board of Trustees concerning the role of the township’s designated deputy, as well as police response to noise complaints, during the board’s meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

At the township’s previous meeting, the Board expressed concerns about how the township’s deputy, the police, and 911 dispatch have responded to excessive noise complaints, or reports of disturbing the peace.

“(At the last meeting) the Board was left feeling perhaps we were being short changed because we have a deputy. We want to feel comfortable that what we are paying for is above and beyond what we would have if we weren’t paying for anything. We want to make sure that because we are paying for a deputy, we are not being left off the state police response,” supervisor John Kroggel said.

“And the other issue is still the outstanding issue about the noise, disturbing the peace, whatever you want to call it. If someone is disturbed at night with loud noises of any sort, I understand you (Lillywhite) and Dennis are two different organizations but we need to be sure you guys are talking to one another.”



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.