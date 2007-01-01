Local hog roast benefit to help build new home for wounded veteran

MENDON — For the 10th year in a row, one local family will be holding a fundraising event to help build a new home for a wounded veteran.

Mendon resident Peggy Fassett and the Homes For Our Troops organization will be holding a hog roast benefit Saturday, Aug. 3 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Fassett’s home at 54010 Parkville Rd. in Mendon.

According to their website, Homes For Our Troops is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 that “builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post–9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.”

“We’ve built around 270 homes across the United States through Homes For Our Troops,” Fassett, who is also a core ambassador with HFOT, said. “We just did one in Middleville, Mich., our eighth home in Michigan.”

This year, Fassett’s event will raise money to help build a new home for Marine Lance Cpl. Robert “Bobby” McCardle, a Wisconsin veteran who lost his right leg in an improvised explosive device blast while serving in Iraq in 2007. According to HFOT, McCardle, who is medically retired from the military, plays on the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, coaches his daughter’s softball team, and teaches church classes on Sundays. McCardle told HFOT that getting a new home from the program would “empower [him] to plan a career and do more volunteer work.”

Fassett said she chose to sponsor McCardle at her upcoming event due to there being no other HFOT projects in Michigan.

“If I don’t have a new home build in Michigan, I go all around the Great Lakes, and I’ve done veterans in the surrounding states before,” Fassett said. “All the money we raise this year will go toward his home building project.”

Fassett has been doing a fundraiser for HFOT for the last 10 years. She said she heard about the organization through her daughter, who did an internship at the Pentagon.

“She heard about the organization when it came across her desk, and I don’t know why she thought of me, but she said, ‘Mom, you should look into this organization,’” Fassett said. “My son was serving at the time, and I researched it, and found it was a wonderful charity. Now 10 years later, I’m involved heavily with it.”

