Local historian retells the history of Centreville
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer
THREE RIVERS — Local historian Joe Ganger gave a presentation to almost two dozen curious patrons of the St. Joseph County Historical Society on Sunday on the history of Centreville.
The presentation is one of a series of presentations Ganger has done in the past on a variety of local subjects. His presentation on Centreville, a PowerPoint with pictures and narration, was adapted from a bus tour he gave of the village during Covered Bridge Days in July.