Local Halloween events and trick-or-treating times

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Put on your costumes and put out the jack-o-lanterns, Halloween is only a couple of days away!

With the holiday coming up, cities and villages in the area have announced trick-or-treating times for their area on Thursday night. Here is a list of those times:

•Three Rivers: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

•Centreville: 5-7 p.m.

•Constantine: 5-7 p.m.

•White Pigeon: 5:30-7 p.m.

•Mendon: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

•Marcellus: 5-7 p.m.

In addition, there are a few Halloween events in the Three Rivers area this week. The Three Rivers Church of the Nazarene at the corner of U.S. 131 and Coon Hollow Road will hold theirs on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6:30-8 p.m., the Three Rivers Moose Lodge on 110 Day Dr. will have their event Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the Three Rivers First United Methodist Church will host a Methodist Monster Mash Thursday from 5-7 p.m., and the First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers and Centreville will host a Haunted Halls trick-or-treating event on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

