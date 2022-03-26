Local family receives Habitat house, 2-1/2 years in the making

THREE RIVERS — Tom Petty sang in a 1981 hit song that “the waiting is the hardest part.”

However, waiting, as well as plenty of patience, can pay off, especially when it comes to a deserving family finally getting a home of their own after two and a half years of it.

On Friday, March 18, an open house was held for the latest Habitat For Humanity home in Three Rivers, located at 419 Fifth Ave., a house built in collaboration with Habitat and the St. Joseph County Career Technical Education (CTE) program.

“I like it. I can't wait until we get to move in,” Wendy Kelley, a member of the family receiving the home, said. “The kids did an awesome job on the house, every one of them. I'm proud of the kids.”

The 1,400 square foot three-bedroom, two-bath home was built with the assistance of students from Three Rivers High School, Constantine High School, Centreville High School and Mendon High School as part of CTE’s residential construction program. The program was taught by Mitch Nycum and J.D. Yoder, the latter of whom was the construction manager for the project, and 35 students over the lifetime of the project worked on it.

The project began two and a half years ago, during the 2019-20 school year, and was faced with multiple challenges in its construction, the biggest of all being the limitations set by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students met virtually for quite some time, and so that really limited how much access we had to working out here, and quite frankly it caused a lot of delays in this getting done in the timeline we would've liked,” Nycum said.

However, the students persevered through all of the issues, which also included health issues for staff, school staffing issues, and even the house having to be flipped around the right way at one point, to complete the project.

“I've built a lot of houses in my lifetime, and this house was one of the more challenging,” Yoder said. “I like the house in lots of ways, and it was a challenge. It was my first experience building houses with students. … I demand a lot from the students, and I think they'd all say they learned a lot, both in the lab in the high school and here.”

Moving into the house will be Wendy Kelley, along with Rudy Flores and four of their children, Maria Perez, 21, Alejandro Kelley, 18, Javier Kelley, 17, and Sabastian Flores, 11. The family had been living with Wendy’s parents for just over 11 years, and applied for Habitat for Humanity two and a half years ago.

“It was kind of cramped, there were too many people living under one roof, so it was about time for us to get our own place and be able to live our lives,” Wendy said.

When the pandemic hit, Rudy Flores said, “everything stopped” and “came to a halt” with the progress of the home.

“It was kind of aggravating. The pandemic froze everything, pretty much. But we fought through it,” Rudy said.

The location of the house is advantageous for the family, as both Wendy and Rudy work at W.E. Slitt and Sheet Company right down the road, and it’s close to Three Rivers High School and Three Rivers Middle School, where some of their kids attend.

“We could walk to work every day, which is nice,” Wendy said. “We had a choice of three different lots, and we chose this one because it's closer to [Rudy’s] work and the school. Next year, my youngest will be in middle school, so then we’ll have middle schoolers and high schoolers.”

Two of the kids, Alejandro and Javier, both worked on the house as part of the residential construction program.

“They decided they were going to do construction, then they found out they were working on their own house,” Wendy Kelley said. “But they like working on houses, so having them build part of this house was great, because now they know how much they had to put in to building a house.”

Nick Metzger, the director of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County, said it was “fantastic” to see the house come together, despite the trials and tribulations it went through.

“We had some staffing health issues, then COVID, so the kids, Habitat, Habitat staff has persevered through a whole bunch of stuff to make this happen,” Metzger said, thanking the family for their patience as well. “Kudos to the family who, through a lot of stuff, stuck with us. It's difficult to be like, ‘when will this be done,’ but they stuck with us, they believed in our mission and their dream, and it's all paid off.”

Metzger added the house was the first Habitat home in the county to have a kitchen island built for it, something suggested by the family instead of a wall between the kitchen and living room. Not having a wall turned the living area into an open concept of sorts, with both the living room and the kitchen in the same area.

While they haven’t quite been able to move in – they’re still in the process of getting financing, which Wendy estimated would take around 30 days – family members said they look forward to the day they can officially put the key in the door.

Tommy Cameron, the outgoing director of CTE, said he was happy to see the house get completed for the family.

“What I think I'm really happy about is students get to see it before the school year ended. They got to see it put together, the family will be moving in soon, and I think that's just great,” Cameron said. “I'm very proud of this whole program, it's come a long way in such a short time.”

Metzger said there is still plenty in the works for Habitat in the future, including in Three Rivers. He said the CTE program is working on completing a project on Kellogg Avenue, which he expects to be done by the end of the school year, and are planning on another CTE/Habitat partnership build on West Street beginning next school year. Elsewhere, Habitat is also scheduling builds in Mendon on Fletcher Street and Sturgis on Linda Lane, both to begin this summer with Habitat crews.

Overall, Metzger praised the work of CTE and Habitat on the entire project.

“We couldn't be happier with the work the kids did and CTE staff did. JD, Mitch, everyone did a fantastic job,” Metzger said.

