Local districts experience ‘snow week’

By: 
Samantha May Staff Writer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Local school district’s throughout the county experienced five snow days in a row, making it a “snow week” and a break for students.
Due to the icy road conditions and inclement weather with below freezing temperatures, Mendon Community Schools, Centreville Public Schools, Sturgis Public Schools, Constantine Public Schools, Colon Community Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools, Three Rivers Community Schools, Nottawa Community School, and Glen Oaks Community College closed school Monday, Jan. 28 through Friday, Feb. 1.
This year’s excessive amount of snow days forced districts to make decisions on the year’s calendar. Centreville Public Schools canceled its “mid-winter break” in February and Mendon Community Schools rescheduled Homecoming week to Feb. 18-22,
Although school was canceled, Three Rivers Community Schools still offered a free lunch and an additional lunch sack for the weekend to all area kids today, with the High School remaining opened Friday afternoon.
