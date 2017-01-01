Local Democrats encourage growing grassroots

STURGIS — The St. Joseph County Democratic Party hosted a “magical” evening filled with lively conversations, engaging speeches, a silent auction and even actual magic on Thursday, June 22.

The fundraiser titled “Growing the Grassroots for 2017 and Beyond” was intended by the SJC Democratic party to be an evening of fun, fundraising, and community.

Larry Welborn, Chair of St. Joseph County Democratic Party, said the purpose of the event was to engage the community’s grassroots.

“Today we are growing the grassroots in our county because we have room to grow,” he said.

The event featured speeches from an anti-gerrymandering group Voters not Politicians, Mary Judnich on behalf of Sen. Debbie Stabenow, four candidates running for the sixth congressional district seat, and State Rep. Jon Hoadley from the 60th district

Welborn said he hoped exposing the audience to various political viewpoints would encourage their participation in future elections.

“Your active support can really make a difference in how an election turns out,” he said.

Each speaker took time to bring important issues to the forefront of conversation.

Judnich said Stabenow has been focused on various Michigan oriented pursuits, especially providing jobs for the community.

“For her whole Senate career, she has been focused on jobs and will continue to do so,” Judnich said. “[Stabenow says] we do not have a strong economy if we do not make things and grow things in Michigan.”

David Benac, candidate running for the sixth congressional district seat, used his time to highlight and reflect on events that occurred during the Civil Rights Movement to inspire grassroot organization.

“Grassroots organizing takes a major commitment. It is really hard but we have to stay with it, we have to stay passionate. We have to look around and see who are our allies [are],” he said. “We have to find new allies and new connections. We have to build powerful alliances.”

Rich Eichholz, candidate running for the sixth congressional district seat, discussed income disparity and the importance of consumer spending power.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

