Local CTE students enter projects into state welding contest

CENTREVILLE — On Monday, Jan. 22 at Glen Oaks Community College, eight Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from Centreville, Sturgis, and Mendon High Schools officially entered their welding projects into MEWDC’s (Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium) statewide high school welding contest.

Students interested in competing in the contest were tasked with creating a welding project that represents energy in the state of Michigan. Under the supervision of welding instructor Alyse Gordon students utilized their creativity and completed projects ranging from a windmill to metal shaped like a lightening bolt.



