Local couples share their stories of love & friendship for Valentine’s Day

What’s the secret to love?

THREE RIVERS —Two couples, who reside at Bowman Place Senior Living Community in Three Rivers, recently shared what they believe to be the key to a long and successful marriage.

After being married for 40 years, 83-year-old Bill Mader and 81-year-old Beulah Mader never leave each other’s side. Beulah’s youngest daughter Joy Wegner said the couple still holds hands and do everything together.

When Beulah was in need of a hospital bed, Bill decided to get rid of the couple’s queen bed. He said he now sleeps in a twin bed next Beulah’s bed, so he’s always by her side.

“They still hold hands. Before Bill had his walker, he would push Beulah around in the wheelchair everywhere. He is very protective with her,” Wegner said.

The couple met at a church in Howardsville. They are members of the Bethany Chapel and still attend Sunday worship when they can.

Eighty-five-year-old Beverly Curtis and 90-year-old Howard Curtis, who have been together for 65 years, said love and family are the secrets to an everlasting friendship and successful marriage.

“It’s love,” Howard said.

“We don’t yell at each other, he always let’s me do what I want to do, and we have five children, 14 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren together,” Beverly said.

The two met at a tavern where Howard asked Beverly to dance. Beverly said although it might not have been love at first sight, “I chased him until I got him.”

Bill said he worked as a contractor. When he received a promotion or an opportunity, the two packed up and moved locations. Bill passed along his go-getter personality to their children who also traveled to pursue their dreams.

One of their daughters lived in Europe for about 10 years to teach American military children the English language. Their youngest son currently lives in New York where he is pursuing a career in singing and acting. And one of their sons is currently a captain of the Badger, a ferry that carries passengers across Lake Michigan between Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Our kids are what we know the most about,” Beverly said.

“Our kids are why we are still together, and of course love. I would never want to get rid of her, even without family. If I could, I would marry her again,” Howard said.

