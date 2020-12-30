Local counties begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine allocations

COLDWATER — The COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to St. Joseph County.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ) announced in a press release Monday the agency has received their initial allotment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccinations beginning for frontline healthcare workers at local hospitals. Local hospitals in the tri-county area have also began receiving initial shipments of the vaccine.

While the release does not mention how many vaccines are in their initial allotment, BHSJ Health Officer Rebecca Burns told St. Joseph County commissioners at their meeting Dec. 15 the health agency would receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine at their Three Rivers facility, and another 100 at its Sturgis facility.

The distribution of the vaccine comes a couple of weeks after Moderna’s vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. According to data from clinical trials, Moderna’s vaccine is 94.5 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, similar to effectiveness rates for Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine, approved earlier in December.

According to BHSJ, Moderna’s vaccine will require two doses, given 28 days apart, and is safe for individuals 18 years of age and older. It has not been approved for children as of now. The two doses of the vaccine cannot be mixed and matched with the similar Pfizer vaccine.

BHSJ said in its release vaccine distribution for Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination program is limited to paid and unpaid persons in healthcare settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

Burns said in the release it would be “several months” before supply of the vaccine increases enough to vaccinate everyone in the area, with the vaccine coming in a phased approach.

“The prioritization guidance emphasizes ensuring the continued functioning of the health care system and essential services in the community, and protecting people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness,” Burns said in the release. “We understand that many are anxious to receive the vaccine and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Burns added that vaccination is “the best strategy to prevent the spread of disease.”

“The Moderna vaccine has been highly effective in clinical trials and we are optimistic that widespread vaccination will help us beat COVID-19,” Burns said.

BHSJ states that after receiving the vaccine, individuals should still take precautions for their health, including social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing, which the health agency says will need to be maintained until pandemic activity is “sufficiently reduced.”

The health agency said they would keep the public informed on its website and Facebook pages as each priority group is addressed, as well as any public clinic dates and times as they become available. Currently, BHSJ is not making appointments or keeping a list of people interested in getting the vaccine.

