Local committee formed looking to restore Tasty Nut Shop building

WHITE PIGEON — One of the oldest and most notable buildings in St. Joseph County facing the prospect of demolition may just be able to be restored after all.

In the last month, a committee made up of mainly White Pigeon residents has been formed in an attempt to restore the Tasty Nut Shop building on the corner of Chicago Road and Kalamazoo Street in White Pigeon to its former glory. Dubbed the Union Hall Block Building Restoration Committee, after the block of land it sits on, their main goal, according to pamphlets handed out at the last White Pigeon Village Council meeting on Jan. 19, is to restore the building “in order to preserve it for future generations.”

The brick building, believed to be built back in the 1840s, was recommended in late November to be demolished, citing an engineering report from Jones Petrie Rafinski of South Bend, Ind. that showed a number of different structural and foundational issues both inside and outside the building. The inspection was done on Nov. 3, following reports of bricks falling off of the building.

The committee is headed up by Gretchen Anderson, a former teacher in White Pigeon for 25 years and the former president of the Michigan Audubon Society. She first heard about the building’s plight over Thanksgiving dinner this past November, when her brother in Constantine mentioned it to her, citing the Three Rivers Commercial-News article on the situation from Nov. 17.

“He brought it up, he says, ‘I heard they've condemned and they're going to destroy the brick building on the corner of Chicago and Kalamazoo.’ I said, ‘what?’ He said, ‘it's in the Three Rivers paper.’ They gave me the paper with half of the article, and it just played on my mind,” Anderson said. “I'm one of these people that look at things and if I can help in any way, I will.”

Anderson said she then met with the Hamminga family, who owns the building, and discussed the situation with them. She said when the family told them the story of what was going on, she “didn’t like what she was hearing” and said she thought it was a restorable building.

She cited a report from Byce & Associates of Kalamazoo commissioned by Linda Hochstetler, the daughter of Tasty Nut Shop owner Marjorie Hamminga, which concluded that the numerous foundational and structural problems with the building should be addressed “immediately” with recommendations for replacements, consultations, and work to be done to the structure. Those include repairing the exterior brick walls, in particular the west wall, waterproofing and stabilizing the foundation walls, consulting a geotechnical engineer to determine solutions to prevent further settlement of the stone foundation walls, and performing detailed investigations of the roof framing, ceiling, and the first floor framing. The inspection for that report was conducted on Nov. 16, about two weeks after the Jones Petrie Rafinski inspection.

“After reading that report, I said it’s time we started pulling a few people together, form a committee, and start working towards restoring the building,” Anderson said.

Currently, there are six people on the main committee, with a number of ad-hoc committees as part of it. Some of those committees include a history committee, who is gathering historical information about the building to submit an application to the National Historic Commission to deem the building a historical site; a committee seeking contractors for any potential restoration project, of which they have two lined up so far and are seeking a third; a finance committee to create a budget once contracting bids come in; and a moving committee, which is helping both the Nut Shop and the catering business next door to find temporary business space by spring while the restoration is being done.

Anderson said the committee is looking to raise somewhere in the ballpark of $2 million to $3 million for the project, raising the money through citizen donations to an upcoming 501(c)(3) organization Anderson said will be purchasing the building from the Hammingas in the near future, grants from both state and federal sources, and other funding mechanisms. Their vision for the building once the restoration is complete is to make it both a business space for the Nut Shop and others, as well as a space to showcase the history of the building.

“Because the building will be under the 501c3 and under the control of the board, we'll rent it out,” Anderson said. “The nut shop will be there, there could be another restaurant that would come in, we’re going to put in a museum in there for a complete history of the building and where it was in the history of White Pigeon, so schoolchildren can come in and see the absolute history. We’re talking about a lot of things that would basically, you can go into the Nut Shop and it would be like going back into the past, and so they would have the experience of what it’s like to be back in the 1920s.”

Anderson said donations would go into the building fund, which would be invested and used to do the restoration, and in the future maintain the building. Rental money, she added, could go toward caretakers for the building and a curator for the museum. Funds coming in in the future once the restoration is complete, Anderson said, would be determined by the committee.

While the donation/fundraising goal could be seen as ambitious, Anderson said she isn’t worried about not reaching that goal, citing a wealth of grant money available through different state and federal sources for historical buildings, some of which she hopes to tap into.

“Funding’s not my worry. It’s everybody else’s worry, which is fine, but it’s not my worry,” Anderson said.

In terms of the restoration work itself, outside of the contractors already reached out to potentially perform the work recommended by the Byce report, Anderson said she wants to hire a restoration architect from the state of Michigan to look at the inside of the building and figure out how to make it look modern while keeping the historical aspects of the building. Anderson said she hopes to have paperwork and approvals done in March, and aims to have contractors on board by the end of spring and construction to begin by this summer. Overall, she said the restoration project would take quite some time, estimating it would take three years to complete, with business move-ins taking place possibly by 2025.

“I’m ballparking it’ll take two years to do the outside and that it’ll probably take another year to do the inside,” Anderson said. “If they get done early, hip, hip hooray.”

Throughout the project, Anderson said she vows to be open and honest about what’s going on with the project and its progress.

“I am a stickler for doing what's right the right way. I'm not going to mess around beating around the bush or going under the table or anything like that. I believe that you're above-board, open and honest,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the only challenge she foresees with the project is making sure she “keeps on top of everything” going on.

“My biggest challenge is, I’ve set due dates on when I want the history done and to send it to national, I have due dates on when I want bids in, I’ve got due dates that I keep here with me that are pressuring me to make sure I get everything done, which then turns around and then I pressure the committees,” Anderson said.

Patricia Ort, the committee’s media specialist, said there has been a significant amount of interest from the White Pigeon community in the project so far.

“There are a lot of people who have expressed a great deal of interest in the project, but are waiting for that paperwork to be finalized so that they can contribute” Ort said. “Lots of people are really very interested in supporting the project.”

“This is a building that is loved by many, and it’s one of those buildings that people are going to step forward, and they’re already stepping forward verbally and getting on committees,” Anderson added, saying the Hammingas have a list of people who want to volunteer with the project.

Both Anderson and Ort said they hope the project can be a great thing for the community, and that the project could spur on something more.

“This is going to be a great asset to the community. Not only will it preserve history, but they’ll have a very viable destination in downtown,” Ort said.

“I think it’s going to spur on the saving of historic buildings in the downtown area of White Pigeon,” Anderson said. “There’s a lot of historic buildings there, and it might even open up the saving of the Victorian homes in the area.”

All in all, Anderson said the project goes back to a mantra from her family about helping out when there’s a need.

“There’s always been a saying in my family: Where there’s a need, help, but don’t hold your hand out. That’s the belief I have. I believe that they needed help, these women couldn’t do it on their own, there was no way they could, and that building would’ve gone down,” Anderson said. “Somebody had to step into the picture. Nobody wanted to take that big, giant step, grab it up and say, ‘I’m going to help.’ I don’t expect anything out of it; I just expect that it is a success.”

Those interested in donating toward the project can make donations at 100 E. Chicago Rd. in White Pigeon or by mail at P.O. Box 308, White Pigeon, MI 49099. Checks can be made payable to M. Morris Union Hall Restoration.

