Local church holding coat drive for families in need

With record cold temperatures, record amounts of snow, and dangerous weather conditions all around the area, last winter was a challenge for some families. One local church is stepping up to help families in need for what next winter will bring.

Corey Church of the Nazarene, located at 10056 Water St. near Corey Lake, is currently holding a coat drive, which started in late May. They are currently accepting winter coats, boots, hats, gloves and other winter equipment for both adults and kids.

The idea was the brainchild of church member Lindsay Blanton, and it’s the first year the church has done such an event.

“We saw a need in the community, and decided to help out,” Blanton said. “After the brutal winter we had, I thought that it was important to make sure nobody’s cold and they have appropriate gear.”

Blanton said the coat drive will run into early October, and will pass out the coats to families in need.

“We’re hoping to open up for a day this fall, maybe in early October on a Saturday, and whoever needs a coat or other winter clothes can come get one,” Blanton said.

If people want to donate their winter equipment, Blanton said they can call the church at (269) 244-5573 or email office@coreynazarene.org. Pastor PJ Horn said he is hopeful that people will come out and donate.

“We want to help people out in the community, and this is one way to do that,” Horn said. “It’s a great way to lend a hand.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.